Area gym members donate $6K to help hungry residents

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ — Union County announced Dec. 30 that it has received a donation from the Max Challenge gyms of New Providence and Springfield/Union in the amount of $6,030 to help county residents in need.

The donation, which came in the form of grocery store gift cards, will be distributed to those in need by the Union County Division of Social Services and was made possible by the generosity of the gyms’ members.

Freeholder Rebecca L. Williams and deputy county manager Amy Wagner joined gym owners Allison DiMarzio and Amy Walsh along with Sara Kirsch, gym manager and instructor at the New Providence location, in accepting the donation on the county’s behalf.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our community during this difficult holiday season,” Williams said. “We thank the Max Challenge gyms of New Providence and Springfield/Union for this donation. It’s beautiful that residents can come together and raise money for a good cause while meeting their goals in a safe and healthy way.”

The gift card collection was done as part of the gym’s sixth annual “Fitmas Competition,” a friendly and competitive way to get members focused on their fitness and nutrition goals during the toughest time of the year to do just that.

“Members work hard posting pictures of their compliant meals, selfies after their workouts and sharing how their fellow members inspire them, among other ways to earn points for their team,” Kirsch said. “The most incredible way that members could participate was by donating grocery store gift cards for local families in need. The Max Challenge of Springfield/Union and New Providence are so grateful for the generosity of its members, reinforcing that The Max is more than a fitness and nutrition center. This place is a community, a support system and a family!”

Any Union County resident experiencing hunger this holiday season is encouraged to visit ucnj.org/food to get information on upcoming food drives or call the Division of Social Services at 908-965-2700, Elizabeth, or 908-791-7000, Plainfield.