20th Legislative District sees a $10 million spike in school aid

UNION COUNTY — Despite the pandemic and other dire budgetary challenges in Trenton, state Rep. Jamel Holley said he is pleased that his concerns were addressed in ensuring that public schools in the 20th Legislative District receive the state aid they need and deserve.

Each and every public school system in the legislative district will now see an increase in aid in the fiscal 2021 budget, to the direct benefit of students in Elizabeth, Roselle, Union Township and Hillside.

“I’ve had repeated meetings and phone calls with the state Department of Education and the governor’s office about the need to adequately support public education in our legislative district,” Holley said. “Patience and perseverance pays off. I’m proud that not only did we keep every penny of state aid as in fiscal ’20, but we were awarded even more.”

In total, the four school districts and the Union County Vocational-Technical High School will be receiving $10,211.384 in the nine-month state budget. The breakdown is as follows:

• Elizabeth will receive $8,021 million additional, for a state aid total of $413.691 million.

• Hillside will receive $693,884 additional, for a state aid total of $25.231 million.

• Roselle will receive $925,449 additional, for a state aid total of $28.854 million.

• Union County Vocational will receive $445,287 additional, for a state aid total of $10.879 million.

• Union Township will receive $125,042 additional, for a state aid total of $33.143 million.

“We saw an average increase in aid of about 2 percent and that shows the state’s commitment to our schools, despite the enormous budgetary restraints,” Holley said. “I would like to thank the many state officials who heard my pleas and ensured that our children receive the resources they need to succeed in the upcoming year.”