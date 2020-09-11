Remembering the Union County victims of 9/11

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Nineteen years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, approximately 3,000 people were murdered in terrorist attacks in New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Stonycreek, Pa. May we always remember the victims. Below are the Union County residents who were killed in the terrorist attacks:
• Lee Adler, 48, of Springfield
• Andrew Alameno, 37, of Westfield
• Manette Marie Beckles, 43, of Rahway
• Bella Bhukhan, 23, of Union
• David Brian Brady, 41, of Summit
• Mark Bruce, 40, of Summit
• Mark Stephen Carney, 41, of Rahway
• Arcelia “Chela” Castillo, 49, of Elizabeth
• Wing Wai “Eddie” Ching, 29, of Union
• Thomas R. Clark, 37, of Summit
• James Lee Connor, 38, of Summit
• Gerard J. Coppola, 46, of New Providence
• Kevin Raymond Crotty, 43, of Summit
• Carlos S. DaCosta, 41, of Elizabeth
• Michael Allen Davidson, 27, of Westfield
• Richard A. Dunstan, 54, of New Providence
• Dean P. Eberling, 44, of Cranford
• Thomas Joseph Fisher, 36, of Union
• Stephen Mark Fogel, 40, of Westfield
• Bobby Forbes, 37, of Rahway
• Colleen Laura Fraser, 51, of Elizabeth
• Thomas I. Glasser, 40, of Summit
• Michael Gogliormella, 43, of New Providence
• Brian Frederic Goldberg, 26, of Union
• Christopher Michael Grady, 39, of Cranford
• Wanda Anita Green, 49, of Linden
• JoAnn L. Heltibridle, 46, of Springfield
• Robert Allan Hepburn, 39, of Union
• Anthony P. Infante Jr., 47, Mountainside
• Charles Karczewski, 34, of Union
• Robert M. Kaulfers, 49, of Kenilworth
• Leo Russell Keene III, 33, of Westfield
• Robert A. Lawrence, 41, of Summit
• Margaret Susan Lewis, 49, of Elizabeth
• Robert H. Lynch Jr., 44, of Cranford
• Richard B. Madden, 35, of Westfield
• Tyrone May, 44, of Rahway
• Gregory Milanowycz, 25, of Cranford
• Patrick Jude Murphy, 38, of Berkeley Heights
• Susan D. Murray, 54, Summit
• James Arthur Nelson, 40, Clark
• Alfred Todd Rancke, 42, of Summit
• Thomas M. Regan, 43, of Cranford
• Mark “Mickey” Rothenberg, of Scotch Plains
• Wayne Alan Russo, 37, of Union
• John Salvatore Salerno, 31, of Westfield
• Frankie Serrano, 23, of Elizabeth
• Khalid Mohammad Shahid, 35, of Union
• See-Wong Shum, 44, of Westfield
• Leonard Joseph Snyder, 35, of Cranford
• Anthony M. Starita, 35, of Westfield
• Anthony Tempesta, 38, of Elizabeth
• Clive Thompson, 43, of Summit
• John J. Tobin, 47, of Kenilworth
• William Tselepis, 33, of New Providence
• John G. Ueltzhoeffer, 36, of Roselle Park
• James Walsh, 37, of Scotch Plains
Editor’s note: If a name has accidentally been omitted, please let us know by sending an email to ykatzwer@thelocalsource.com.
