Remembering the Union County victims of 9/11

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Nineteen years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, approximately 3,000 people were murdered in terrorist attacks in New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Stonycreek, Pa. May we always remember the victims. Below are the Union County residents who were killed in the terrorist attacks:

• Lee Adler, 48, of Springfield

• Andrew Alameno, 37, of Westfield

• Manette Marie Beckles, 43, of Rahway

• Bella Bhukhan, 23, of Union

• David Brian Brady, 41, of Summit

• Mark Bruce, 40, of Summit

• Mark Stephen Carney, 41, of Rahway

• Arcelia “Chela” Castillo, 49, of Elizabeth

• Wing Wai “Eddie” Ching, 29, of Union

• Thomas R. Clark, 37, of Summit

• James Lee Connor, 38, of Summit

• Gerard J. Coppola, 46, of New Providence

• Kevin Raymond Crotty, 43, of Summit

• Carlos S. DaCosta, 41, of Elizabeth

• Michael Allen Davidson, 27, of Westfield

• Richard A. Dunstan, 54, of New Providence

• Dean P. Eberling, 44, of Cranford

• Thomas Joseph Fisher, 36, of Union

• Stephen Mark Fogel, 40, of Westfield

• Bobby Forbes, 37, of Rahway

• Colleen Laura Fraser, 51, of Elizabeth

• Thomas I. Glasser, 40, of Summit

• Michael Gogliormella, 43, of New Providence

• Brian Frederic Goldberg, 26, of Union

• Christopher Michael Grady, 39, of Cranford

• Wanda Anita Green, 49, of Linden

• JoAnn L. Heltibridle, 46, of Springfield

• Robert Allan Hepburn, 39, of Union

• Anthony P. Infante Jr., 47, Mountainside

• Charles Karczewski, 34, of Union

• Robert M. Kaulfers, 49, of Kenilworth

• Leo Russell Keene III, 33, of Westfield

• Robert A. Lawrence, 41, of Summit

• Margaret Susan Lewis, 49, of Elizabeth

• Robert H. Lynch Jr., 44, of Cranford

• Richard B. Madden, 35, of Westfield

• Tyrone May, 44, of Rahway

• Gregory Milanowycz, 25, of Cranford

• Patrick Jude Murphy, 38, of Berkeley Heights

• Susan D. Murray, 54, Summit

• James Arthur Nelson, 40, Clark

• Alfred Todd Rancke, 42, of Summit

• Thomas M. Regan, 43, of Cranford

• Mark “Mickey” Rothenberg, of Scotch Plains

• Wayne Alan Russo, 37, of Union

• John Salvatore Salerno, 31, of Westfield

• Frankie Serrano, 23, of Elizabeth

• Khalid Mohammad Shahid, 35, of Union

• See-Wong Shum, 44, of Westfield

• Leonard Joseph Snyder, 35, of Cranford

• Anthony M. Starita, 35, of Westfield

• Anthony Tempesta, 38, of Elizabeth

• Clive Thompson, 43, of Summit

• John J. Tobin, 47, of Kenilworth

• William Tselepis, 33, of New Providence

• John G. Ueltzhoeffer, 36, of Roselle Park

• James Walsh, 37, of Scotch Plains

Editor’s note: If a name has accidentally been omitted, please let us know by sending an email to ykatzwer@thelocalsource.com.