Former Union mayor dies at age 67

UNION, NJ — Union Township resident Patrick Scanlon III died Aug. 5 at age 67 at Overlook Medical Center. The former corrections officer leaves a lasting legacy in Union Township as mayor and in the county as one of the founders of the Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Scanlon was born in Newark and lived in the Vailsburg section of the city before moving to Union Township in 1983. Having attended St. Peter’s College and Seton Hall University, Scanlon had a long, respected career in the Essex County Department of Corrections, where he was a PBA union officer; he ultimately retired from the ECDOC. Scanlon also developed and administered an assistance program for employees with drug and alcohol problems and was one of the founders and eventually director of the Genesis Alcohol and Drug Treatment facility at the now defunct Union Hospital.

In addition to his professional career, Scanlon served his town as a member of the Township Committee, ultimately serving as mayor in 2002. Among his many accomplishments as mayor, according to his obituary, he raised funds from local businesses to construct Memorial Plaza in honor of those township residents who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

In light of Scanlon’s service — as well as his marriage to former county Freeholder Deborah Scanlon — the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders members expressed their sadness at his death.

“Pat was a longtime friend to the county, a legend in the township of Union, and in the Irish community in Union County,” the board statement read. “The board extends its condolences to the entire Scanlon family.”

“I’ll remember his friendship, his dedication to his community and his love of Debbie and his family,” said Freeholder Chairperson Alexander Mirabella, who was originally elected for freeholder with Debbie Scanlon in 1997.

In 2004, Scanlon was appointed vice president of Union Center National Bank, now Connect One, where his major focus was community banking and government financial affairs.

In 1995 Scanlon, along with other proud members of area Irish-American organizations, founded the Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee. Today, the parade is one of the largest in the state.

“There are no words great enough to describe what Pat has done for his community, Irish heritage or family,” the parade committee said in a statement provided to Union County LocalSource. “He is a great man and will forever live in our hearts. Because of him we will be able to continue to show our proud Irish heritage through the Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We thank Pat for all of his hard work and commitment to us! Rest in peace, our friend.”