Protest in Union draws large crowd

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Area residents gathered for a protest in Union Township on Monday, June 8, marching for change in the wake of the many recent police killings of unarmed black people.

Arriving at Town Hall, protesters stood in silence for nearly nine minutes, honoring the length of time George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police officers in late May, was held down with a knee to the neck until he was asphyxiated. The event featured many speakers from the community who cried out for change, especially in law enforcement agencies, where systemic racism can lead to fatal encounters for people of color.

Photos by EmilyAnn Jackman, Emani Jackman and David VanDeventer