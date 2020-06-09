County Infrastructure Grant Program awards $1.5M to towns

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Freeholders Infrastructure Grant program will fund various projects throughout the county, including parks, sewage drainage, road resurfacing and signage. In all, the Freeholders made awards to 21 municipalities as part of the sixth annual Union County Infrastructure Grant program, funding projects aimed at spurring economic development growth, and providing indirect tax relief, according to a May 26 press release from the county.

The program was conceived by Freeholder Christopher Hudak in 2015, developed by the county’s Freeholder Fiscal Committee and administered by the Department of Economic Development. This year’s Freeholder Fiscal Committee is chaired by Freeholder Sergio Granados. Also on the committee are Freeholders Hudak, Rebecca Williams and Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded.

Road improvements once again topped the list as the most requested program for funding among the municipalities.

“The Infrastructure Grant Program is aimed at providing economic assistance for our municipalities to make these and other needed improvements, providing a better quality of life for the residents of Union County,” Freeholder Chairman Alexander Mirabella said.

“Infrastructure is a priority and our municipalities must continue to be able to make essential improvements. These grants allow our residents to directly benefit from improvements made to their local communities,” Hudak said.

The matching grant initiative makes available approximately $1.5 million to Union County’s 21 municipalities, assisting them to accomplish tasks undertaken in calendar year 2020.

Funding for the grant is provided through the proceeds from the sale of Runnells Specialized Hospital in 2014.

The 2020 awards by municipality are as follows:

• $60,000 to Berkeley Heights for roadway improvements to Plainfield Avenue.

• $50,000 to Clark for roadway improvements.

• $87,500 to Cranford for Brookside Place drainage improvements.

• $130,000 to Elizabeth for a parking lot on Pine Street.

• $50,000 to Fanwood for Paterson Road, Phase 2 and Ridgeway improvements.

• $35,000 to Garwood for curb, sidewalk and tree repairs at various locations, and for cleaning and television inspection of sanitary sewers.

• $55,000 to Hillside for Orchard Street terrace drainage improvements.

• $65,000 to Kenilworth for records management scanning.

• $97,500 to Linden for the resurfacing of East Linden Avenue.

• $50,000 to Mountainside for Borough Hall safety upgrades and for resurfacing Dunn Parkway.

• $55,000 to New Providence for a municipal roadway paving project.

• $110,000 to Plainfield for a roadway improvement project on Prospect Avenue.

• $90,000 to Rahway for a road resurfacing project.

• $60,000 to Roselle for Columbus Avenue roadway improvements.

• $55,000 to Roselle Park for improvements to West Sumner Avenue and for ADA improvements at the municipal complex.

• $100,000 to Scotch Plains for its roadway assistance program.

• $57,500 to Springfield for Tooker Avenue paving improvements.

• $90,000 to Summit for Huntley Road–area improvements and for a City Hall records management improvement project.

• $95,000 to Union for a township road rehabilitation project.

• $97,500 to Westfield for improvements to North Chestnut Street.

• $10,000 to Winfield Park for various improvements of street signs, salt spreaders and surveillance cameras.