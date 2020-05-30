Union embraces Cruising for a Cause car parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — In lieu of Union Township’s traditional Veteran’s Alliance Memorial Day Parade, residents were treated to a volunteer-based Memorial Day weekend Cruising for a Cause car parade.

This car parade through Union raised money for front-line workers through FLAG of Union, a local front-line appreciation group.

The car parade commenced near Union High School and split into two, for two different routes throughout the township. Routes were designed to maximize viewership while considering residents’ safety. The car parade featured various classic cars, muscle cars and high-end cars.

Photos by EmilyAnn Jackman