RAHWAY — Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) is hosting an exciting series presented by Wharton Arts, featuring performances by the New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS).

The free series opens on Sunday, Oct. 25, with two performances. At 3 p.m., “America 250: Harmony Across Cultures” features the NJYS, led by Music Director and Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, alongside internationally acclaimed harpist Edmar Castaneda, mezzo soprano Ema Mitrovic, Paterson’s Inner City Dance Ensemble, and the Korean Traditional Music and Dance Center.

Together, these artists explore the many cultural traditions that have shaped America’s musical landscape through works by Leonard Bernstein, Reena Esmail, Charles Ives, Raul Abbad, John Chance Barnes and Edmar Castaneda.

Cha-Pyo has been working with youth orchestras for 25 years. “It’s an enrichment to what happens in schools, providing something more vigorous and at a higher level,” she said. “Students come from 12 different counties in central and northern New Jersey. It’s half the state. They can play any level of symphonic repertoire. It’s a very diverse community that we serve.”

This program was made possible by a grant from New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s Activation, Revitalization and Transformation A.R.T. Phase II Program, which invests in arts and cultural initiatives that strengthen local economies, activate downtowns and expand access to the arts. “Usually, when we plan for a special celebration, a themed concert, we have limitations in our budget,” said Cha-Pyo. “We have to do fundraising to rent a beautiful theater, like Union County Performing Arts Center. This time, we received a large amount from NJEDA. I didn’t have the normal budgetary restrictions in bringing special guest artists.”

Later that evening, the NJYS Youth Orchestra, Oliver Hagen, conductor, joins the Plainfield Symphony Orchestra, Charles Prince, music director and conductor for a festive celebration of America’s musical heritage featuring works by Morton Gould, John Philip Sousa, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Edwin Franko Goldman and other celebrated American composers.

The celebration continues on Wednesday, Oct. 28, with a free education concert performed by the NJYS Youth Symphony designed for students in grades three to eight.

The concerts are free, but attendees must reserve tickets in advance.

“By performing these concerts for the community, the young people can pass hope to the younger generation,” said Cha-Pyo. “A multigenerational live music experience.”

To reserve free tickets, visit: https://ucpac.org/.

Round out the magic of your concert experience with a “Dinner and a Show” deal from one of Rahway’s local eateries. To take advantage of these deals, simply present your ticket at a participating restaurant on the day of the show.

The Union County Performing Arts Center is located at 1601 Irving St., Rahway.

Photo Courtesy of Susan Peterson





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