Successful 2021 Toys for Tots holiday toy drive is hosted

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Policemen’s Benevolent Association No. 55 and Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association No. 54 hosted the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots holiday toy drive, with support from the Summit Police Department and Summit Fire Department.

An estimated 500 toys were donated this year. The toys were picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 14, by members of the PBA and FMBA, with help from a local transportation company, which generously donated the use of a truck and driver to deliver the toys. After the toys are sorted, they will be distributed to children in need throughout Union County and the surrounding area.

Toy collection bins were placed in Summit City Hall, the Summit Fire Department, the Department of Community Programs, Village Trattoria, Summit High School, Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School, Peapack–Gladstone Bank, the Little Gym of Summit and Serra Doce.

The PBA and FMBA thanked the businesses that collected toys and the citizens who donated them.

For more information on Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org.

Photo Courtesy of Megan Trindell