Summit construction official set to retire in January 2022

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit construction official Gary Lewis will retire on Jan. 28, 2022, after nearly 30 years of service in the Department of Community Services. Lewis joined the department in 1992 and has overseen more than $3 billion in construction projects.

“Congratulations to Gary Lewis on a long and distinguished career,” said Summit Mayor Nora Radest. “He has led the building department with great honor and dedication, managing a tremendous and growing volume of calls, permit applications and inspections. His profound expertise and wealth of experience has ensured the safety, health and welfare of all persons and property in Summit. I wish Gary all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Lewis is past president of the New Jersey Fire Prevention & Protection Association and the current chairperson of the International Building Code General Development Committee and the Montville Planning Board. He served as chairperson of the national Ad Hoc Committee on Terrorism Resistant Building following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Lewis is the 2017 recipient of the International Code Council Fire Service Award. In 2019, he was conferred an honorary lifetime membership in the ICC. Lewis is a member of the Society of Fire Protection Engineers Technical Standards Committee and has been inducted into the National Fire Sprinkler Association Area Two Hall of Fame. He was named New Jersey Inspector of the Year in 1992.

“Summit has undergone significant changes since 1992, and the level of private and corporate reinvestment in homes and commercial buildings is nothing short of amazing to me,” said Lewis.

“Throughout my time in Summit, I experienced tremendous, unwavering support for safe buildings and code enforcement from both city management and elected officials. It is unusual to find, and I greatly appreciate being able to effectively ensure the highest safety standards possible for the Summit community.”

Lewis is a 1981 graduate of Rutgers University. He lives in Montville with his wife, Lisa.