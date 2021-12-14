All aboard for bus trip from Summit to NY Botanical Garden

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Reeves-Reed Arboretum of Summit is hosting a bus trip to the New York Botanical Garden on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The group will take in the NYBG awash in brilliant color, with colorfully lit paths and trees, and thousands of dazzling LEDs. The excursion will include an after-dark tour of the Holiday Train Show. Other offerings include ice sculptures and music around the gardens.

Drinks, including hot cocoa, and food will be available for purchase at the NYBG outdoor bars and the Bronx Night Market holiday pop-up. This trip includes entry to the gardens, evening illumination, Holiday Train Show and roundtrip bus transportation departing from Reeves-Reed Arboretum in Summit. The bus will depart at 4 p.m. and arrive back at the arboretum by approximately 10 p.m.

Adults and students ages 14 and older accompanied by an adult are welcome. Due to limited bus seating, registration by Monday, Dec. 13, is encouraged. For full details, pricing and tickets, visit reeves-reedarboretum.org or call 908-273-8787, ext. 1010.

Photos Courtesy of NYBG Press Photos