Summit mayor to appoint police captain as acting chief, effective Dec. 17

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Mayor Nora Radest will appoint Police Capt. Steven Zagorski to the position of acting chief of police, effective on Friday, Dec. 17. Zagorski will assume the role following the retirement of Summit’s police chief, Andrew Bartolotti, later this year.

“It is with great confidence that I will appoint Capt. Steven Zagorski to be Summit’s acting chief of police on Dec. 17, 2021,” said Radest. “He is a highly experienced, 30-year veteran of the Summit Police Department and well qualified to guide the Summit Police Department during this period of transition.”

Zagorski joined the Summit Police Department in 1989. He was promoted to sergeant in 1999 and assigned to the Patrol Bureau. During his tenure as a patrol sergeant, he also served as the auxiliary police coordinator, Crime Prevention Unit supervisor and the Bike Unit supervisor. Zagorski was promoted to lieutenant in 2007 and served as the Detective Bureau commander for five years. He was promoted to captain in 2012 and served as the Operations Division commander until 2020. He presently serves as the Support Services Division commander.

Zagorski has received numerous service awards and citations, including the New Jersey Honor Legion Valor Award, two meritorious service awards, two exceptional duty awards, six distinguished service awards, three unit-citation awards and 33 letters of commendation for exemplary service. He also received the Samaritan Award for assisting with rescue and recovery operations following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City. Zagorski lives in New Providence with his wife and two children.