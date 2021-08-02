Summit will celebrate National Night Out on Aug. 3

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Police Department is hosting Summit’s annual National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Village Green, 356 Broad St. in Summit.

Featuring a variety of municipal, county, state and federal-level agencies, National Night Out provides a chance for community members to come together to view displays and demonstrations by Union County SWAT, New Jersey State Police and K-9, along with Summit’s police and fire departments, volunteer first aid squad, and Division of Public Works.

Food trucks and entertainment will be available. The Circus Time circus will be performing at 6:15 p.m., followed by the annual Blessing of the Badges at 7 p.m. The band Twice Heard will perform on the main stage from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. Free hot dogs will be provided at the Summit PAL food cart.

Summit’s 2021 National Night Out is co-hosted by the Department of Community Programs and sponsored by the Summit PAL.

National Night Out is also designated as Community Night, an opportunity for local nonprofit organizations to share information with the public. To participate, contact David Guida at dguidajr@cityofsummit.org.

In the event of rain, the event will be rescheduled to Wednesday, Aug. 4.

For full event details, visit www.summitcommunityprograms.com.