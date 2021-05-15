Former Summit police chief named Oak Knoll School director of security

SUMMIT, NJ — Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child recently named longtime Summit Police Chief Robert Weck as the school’s director of security. Weck, a resident of Hilltop City, arrives on campus after working with the Summit Police Department for 31 years, including nine years as chief of police. Weck succeeds current Director of Security Tony Iazzetti, who is retiring from Oak Knoll next month after seven and a half years.

Weck first joined the Summit Police Department as a patrolman in 1989 and was appointed chief of police in 2011 by then Mayor Jordan Glatt. Weck, who retired as police chief last June, has been credited with promoting safety in the community, increasing youth programs and keeping crime rates in Summit low.

“I have known Bob Weck since I arrived at Oak Knoll in 2005,” said the head of the school, Timothy J. Saburn. “He has always been professional, thoughtful and communicative with OKS as a Summit organization, and his integrity is beyond reproach. We are so fortunate to have Bob joining our community. on the heels of the outstanding work of Tony Iazzetti and in yet another smooth transfer of leadership.

“Robert comes to Oak Knoll School after a long and dedicated career in law enforcement for our very own town of Summit, New Jersey,” he continued. “He has maintained deep roots throughout our surrounding communities, and we have no doubt that he will continue to serve us and our neighbors by working every day to keep our school community safe.”

Throughout his tenure as police chief, Weck established Summit’s Community Policing Unit and reinstated a Traffic Safety Unit that includes motorcycle patrols. He also earned many awards and honors, including the TransOptions Government Official of the Year award, the Boy Scouts of America Good Scout award, the Summit Keeper of the Dream award and the Summit Star of Excellence award.

Weck grew up in New Providence and raised his two children in Madison, where he coached youth lacrosse and football. He is currently an active member of the Summit Police Athletic League, the Union County Police Chiefs Association, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Shaping Summit Together and the Summit Elks Club. He also plays paddle at the Summit Tennis Club.

“I have been honored to have a long-standing relationship with Oak Knoll School, and this job is a real dream come true for me,” said Weck. “I look forward to working with the entire Oak Knoll community — the parents, faculty, staff, campus security and our surrounding community — to ensure our students’ safety every day.”

Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child is an independent Catholic school, coeducational from pre-kindergarten through grade six and all girls from grades seven through 12. For more information about Oak Knoll, visit www.oakknoll.org or call 908-522-8109.