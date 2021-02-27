Allen appointed to fill Summit Common Council Ward 2 vacancy

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — At its meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Summit Common Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Lisa K. Allen as Ward 2 Common Council member. Allen replaces 2nd Ward representative Stephen Bowman, who resigned earlier this month pending an out-of-state move. Summit Mayor Nora Radest swore in Allen via Zoom. In attendance with Allen were her husband and two sons.

“This is a very strange time, and I, particularly, am grateful to you for stepping up and being willing to serve in the midst of this quite tumultuous time in our history. So, thank you very much, Lisa,” Radest said on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Allen is currently employed as District 21 legislative liaison to Assemblywoman Nancy Munoz. She began her career at JPMorgan Chase as a human resources business partner. Since moving to Summit in 2011, she has volunteered on the Franklin Elementary PTO board, as co-leader of Cub Scout Troop 360, on the boards of trustees for the Summit Park Line Foundation and the International Forum of Visual Practitioners Institute, and currently as co-president of the Summit High School PTO. Allen sits on the board of trustees for HomeTowne Television and has been actively involved in hosting community-based programming since 2014. She is a 2019 graduate of Montclair State University, with a master’s degree in public and organizational relations.

Grateful for the council’s warm welcome, Allen thanked the councilmembers for their confidence and encouragement.

“I do want to say goodbye to Steve Bowman, whom I’m taking the mantle from,” said Allen on Wednesday, Feb. 17. “I’m very grateful. I’ve been a Summit resident for almost 12 years. I’ve watched a lot of these meetings, so it is absolutely an honor to be working with this distinguished group.”