Summit Library, Chinese Club co-sponsor art show to celebrate Lunar New Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — The Summit Free Public Library and the Summit Free Public Library Chinese Club have co-sponsored an art show to celebrate the Lunar New Year. More than 200 submissions of artwork have been received from children and teens from Summit and the surrounding towns — including one from New York. Participants range in age from 4 to 14.

Judges will include the Summit Free Public Library’s children’s librarians, as well as representatives from the Chinese community, including professional artists.

Prizes will be awarded for most creative; best use of the theme of Chinese New Year; and most popular, as voted on by the public. Voting by the public ends on Sunday, Feb. 28. To cast your votes, click the following links: ages 4-7: bit.ly/ArtShow4-7; ages 8-10: bit.ly/ArtShow8-10; and ages 11-14: bit.ly/ArtShow11-14.

The Summit Free Public Library is located at 75 Maple St. in Summit. Its website is www.summitlibrary.org.

Photos Courtesy of Judith Knott