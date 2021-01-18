Police officer is appointed to the Detective Bureau

SUMMIT — The Summit Police Department announced the appointment of Police Officer Henry Ludena to its Detective Bureau on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Ludena is a nine-year veteran of the Summit Police Department, where he actively served in the Patrol Bureau, participating in many community and school events.

“Detective Ludena is a respected member of the Summit Police Department patrol unit,” said Chief Andrew Bartolotti. “His exemplary record in community policing and strong relationships in the Hispanic community will benefit the Detective Bureau. Now more than ever, it is important for the community to be able to relate with law enforcement and law enforcement to establish relevant connections in the community.”

Ludena is a 2004 graduate of William Paterson University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, a 2007 graduate of the John H. Stamler Police Academy and a 2016 graduate of Seton Hall University with a master’s degree in human resources training and development. From 1997 to 2001, Ludena served in the United States Navy as a gas turbine electrician and was deployed to the Persian Gulf as part of Operation Southern Watch. He was honorably discharged in 2001.