Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad elects new officers for 2021

SUMMIT, NJ — At its general meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad’s newly elected trustees and officers for 2021 were sworn in by Summit Mayor Nora Radest. In opening comments, Radest praised the squad, describing its members as “universally lauded among Summit citizens for their dedication and valuable service to the Summit community.”

Bob Flanagan was elected to a third term as president of the squad. Kari Phair was reappointed as its chief.

“I have been so impressed by the sheer resolve and courage of our squad this year,” said Flanagan. “I believe that the pandemic has revealed its abundant character and strength. It is a privilege for me to be a part of this selfless and committed group of volunteers, and it remains an honor to serve as president.”

Flanagan further credited Phair with the successful preparation of the squad for safe and effective operations during the pandemic.

The Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad responds to approximately 2,000 911 calls a year. In addition to its 65 adult members, the squad includes 20 junior members, high school students ages 16 and older who assist on emergency calls.

The squad is currently in the midst of its annual fund drive and depends on the generous donations of supporters to sustain the services it provides to the Summit community. To donate online, volunteer or learn more about the squad, visit www.summitems.org.