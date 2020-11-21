Summit students sign National Letters of Intent

SUMMIT, NJ — Eleven members of the Class of 2021 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child continued their commitment to athletic competition at the collegiate level by signing National Letters of Intent, or in the case of the Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Athletics Director Kelly Childs complimented the student-athletes for contributing to the Oak Knoll community on and off the playing field. “You have all earned this opportunity to continue to be a student-athlete at the next level through your hard work and dedication to your academics and athletics,” Childs said. “We look forward to watching and supporting you as you pursue your passions and future leadership opportunities. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us and improving our athletics programs.”

Childs also thanked the parents, family members, administrators, faculty and staff members, coaches, teammates, and friends who have all supported the girls throughout their time at Oak Knoll. The girls signed for field hockey, lacrosse and soccer.

The committed student-athletes celebrated included Clare Brennan of Summit, field hockey, Princeton University; Colleen Quinn of Summit, lacrosse, University of Richmond; Lily Ramsey of Summit, field hockey, Yale University; and Gabby Volpe of Summit, field hockey, Cornell University.

Brennan has been a member of the varsity field hockey team for four years and is serving as one of the captains this fall season. In 2019, she earned National Field Hockey Coaches Association Academic All-American honors and was ranked in the Top 100 players in the United States by Max Field Hockey. Brennan has served in a leadership role on the Athletic Council for both her junior and senior years; her favorite class at Oak Knoll is AP United States History. Her favorite athletic memory is winning the 2019 field hockey Tournament of Champions.

Quinn has been a four-year lacrosse and field hockey player, and a three-year basketball player at Oak Knoll. In 2019, Colleen earned Second Team All Group 1 honors for lacrosse and was included in NJ.com’s list of Non-Public A’s 20 best of 2020. Quinn has been the starting field hockey goalie for the past three seasons, earning First Team All State Non-Public North honors in 2018 and Third Team All State in 2019. Quinn currently serves as an Athletic Council representative, Grade 9 peer leader and Eucharistic minister, and is a member of the Glee and Caring for Kids clubs. Her favorite class at Oak Knoll was US History Survey and her greatest athletic memory is winning the 2019 TOC for both lacrosse and field hockey.

Ramsey has been a four-year member of the field hockey and lacrosse programs at Oak Knoll. She earned First Team Non-Public field hockey accolades in 2018 and 2019, and was named a Max Field hockey regional player to watch in 2020. Ramsey serves as a Grade 9 peer leader, co-president of the Glee Club and is a student-run homeroom leader. Ramsey also serves as a deacon at Central Presbyterian Church in Summit. Her favorite class at Oak Knoll has been AP English Language, and her greatest athletics memory was winning the field hockey TOC in 2019.

Volpe has been a four-year member of the field hockey and ice hockey teams and has played lacrosse at Oak Knoll. In 2019, Volpe was named Third Team All-State, First Team Non-Public and was named to the Max Field Hockey Watch List. Volpe serves as a Grade 8 peer leader, Eucharistic minister and a member of the Glee Club. Her favorite class has been Functions and Trig and winning the 2019 field hockey TOC is her greatest athletics memory.