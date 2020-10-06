Owners of Summit bakery help to get out the vote

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT — Bob Conway and Peter Lloyd, owners of Brownie Points Bakery on Beechwood Road in downtown Summit, have created quite a stir with their latest seasonal theme. The bakery, featuring classic American desserts, is celebrating American’s right to vote. From the painting of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the store window to the various paintings of past and present political figures for sale inside, there is no mistaking the owner’s passion to get out the vote this election season.

Adding to the in-store experience, the Brownie Points owners partnered with their friend Julie Gaines, founder of the iconic Fishs Eddy in New York City. Gaines’ “Lincoln Memorial” art exhibit, as she calls it, features her acrylic paintings on glass of historic political icons, from Abraham Lincoln, in a decidedly tall hat, to Barack Obama and Alexander Hamilton. Gaines uses found frames for her portraits, which also feature George Washington, Martin Luther King Jr. and Michelle Obama, among others.

Between Bob’s baking and passion for politics and Peter’s retail merchandising background, Brownie Points is a unique bakery experience. Bob says, “2020 has been a year like no other, and it’s vitally important for people to exercise their right to vote in this election. We hope to inspire people to vote and provide them with some great treats throughout the election season. We will be featuring some favorite desserts of past presidents over the next six weeks.”

Brownie Points Bakery is located at 3 Beechwood Road in Summit. The “Lincoln Memorial” exhibit will be up through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Brownie Points favorites include baked-from-scratch cookies, pies, cupcakes, whoopie pies and “duffins,” or doughnut–muffins. Check Brownie Points Bakery out on Facebook or Instagram.

Photos Courtesy of Nancy Adams