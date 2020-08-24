Creating atmosphere in Downtown Summit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SUMMIT, NJ — Summit Downtown Inc. and the city of Summit have partnered to help downtown businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Working together to help restaurants, SDI and the city facilitated the use of parking spaces and Maple Street to allow for table service while restaurants are unable to open for indoor dining.

SDI has additionally announced the purchase and installation of market string lights downtown. Coordinating with city departments in administration, engineering, fire and police, SDI hired a contractor to install 4,800 feet of LED Thomas Edison–style lights along the sidewalks on Beechwood Road, Union Place and Maple Street and was also able to install them across Maple Street, providing ambiance for diners and shoppers alike.

“We felt it was important to do what we could to create an attractive atmosphere downtown in the hopes of attracting shoppers and diners to support the downtown businesses,” SDI Chairperson Bob Conway said. “We hope to keep the lights up as long as possible; it makes the downtown feel welcoming and nice to visit and stroll around.”

“We’ve had a very positive response to the lights already,” SDI Executive Director Nancy Adams said. “As the weeks move on and it gets dark earlier, they’ll make people comfortable coming downtown because of the extra light. Just like the Summit community came together with donations during the Sustain Summit campaign, we hope this wonderful community will continue to come downtown to support our local businesses.”

SDI is also bringing back Summit Street Sounds after Labor Day. Because of overwhelming positive feedback from both consumers and businesses, SDI will hire musicians to perform every Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at four to six locations throughout the downtown every week for six weeks.

To stay abreast of all happenings in downtown Summit, visit www.summitdowntown.org.

Photos Courtesy of Nancy Adams