Summit Common Council passes amended 2020 municipal budget

SUMMIT, NJ — At its June 9 meeting, Summit Common Council unanimously passed the 2020 municipal budget with a 0.14-percent tax rate increase along with six resolutions in support of reopening local businesses and restarting the economy in Summit in compliance with New Jersey state guidelines and restrictions.

To assuage the economic impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus on municipal taxpayers, the proposed 2020 municipal budget was amended to reduce the projected 1.75-percent municipal tax rate increase to 0.14 percent.

The six resolutions approved by the council will allow Summit retailers and restaurants, upon reopening June 15, to use a portion of the public sidewalk in front of their location to sell merchandise or set up dining tables after making an application to and receiving approval from the city. To expand outdoor seating, restaurants may apply to use adjacent sidewalk space if the property owner agrees. Restaurants may also apply to use their parking lots for outdoor dining or request placement of a parklet by the city in the parking spaces directly in front of their location. Due to changes in the Alcoholic Beverage Control rules, restaurants can expand liquor licenses to include outdoor dining areas.

The Bank Street parking lot will be closed to vehicle parking. The city and Summit Downtown Inc. will place tables and chairs for outdoor seating in the Bank Street lot, Promenade Park and Lyric Park.

Fitness and exercise businesses may coordinate with the Department of Community Programs to use city parks and athletic fields for exercise instruction.

“Common Council, city staff and I worked closely with Summit Downtown Inc. and more than 30 local business owners to understand the needs of retail and fitness businesses and restaurants, and develop options for them to successfully reopen with current New Jersey state restrictions in place,” Mayor Nora Radest said. “We are providing a much-needed boost to our local economy at a time when our business owners need it most.”