Springfield’s Lieb recognized by New Jersey Recreation and Park Association

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Adam Lieb, Springfield’s director of recreation since 2014, received the New Jersey Recreation and Park Association’s Association Service Award at the organization’s annual awards dinner on Wednesday, May 19, at the Summit Family Aquatic Center. The award recognizes a member who reflects high professional values and has rendered contribution through outstanding service to the profession, distinctive service to the association and/or conspicuous service to their constituency on a national, state or local level. Lieb’s award was introduced by David Guida, NJRPA Awards Program chairperson, and was presented by Leonard Celluro Jr., NJRPA president.

For the past two years, Lieb has served as the NJRPA Aquatics Section chairperson and a member of the NJRPA board of trustees. In the elected volunteer role, Lieb coordinates professional development, networking and certification opportunities; participates in meetings with state and local stakeholders; promotes aquatics safety and drowning prevention; and communicates aquatics news with members throughout New Jersey. In 2020, he co-edited “COVID-19 Aquatics Considerations for Planning” — NJRPA’s 20-page guidance document on opening aquatics facilities during the pandemic.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by NJRPA,” Lieb said. “When I was brand new to the recreation profession, I did not have a lot of time to volunteer. I’m really glad that, all these years later, I have been able to give something back to NJRPA, especially during a challenging time for recreation and aquatics professionals. I’m thankful to my department staff, as well as municipal colleagues, township residents and my family, for supporting the work I’ve done.”