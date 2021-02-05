Longtime Springfield Library assistance honored upon her retirement

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Debra LoSchiavo recently retired from the Springfield Free Public Library after more than 25 years of service as a part-time library assistant. At its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17, the library board of trustees passed a resolution honoring LoSchiavo on reaching this milestone. In the photograph, LoSchiavo, right, is pictured receiving a framed copy of the resolution from library board President Tricia Golden.