Revamped athletic complex coming to Scotch Plains

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — With the growing demand for athletic fields in Scotch Plains, Union County officials are launching a plan to build new turf fields at the Union County Vocational–Technical High School campus on Raritan Road.

Design and engineering is expected to begin in the next few weeks, as the county is focused on completing the project as soon as possible, said Union County Manager Ed Oatman.

The multisport fields will be installed on the current site of grass fields, which the school district and local athletic leagues use throughout the day and on weekends. The fields, in their current state, flood during heavy rains and are often unplayable, as there is not adequate drainage.

“It has been a terrific collaboration between Union County, the Vo–Tech and the township of Scotch Plains to add quality, professional-grade fields to the community, as more and more athletic leagues are vying for playing time,” Oatman said.

Oatman credited Councilman Matt Adams with bringing the county and municipality together on the issue, as he has been focused on upgrading playing fields since he was appointed to the governing body in April. Adams also played a lead role in the critical upgrades to the Southside Field, completed in time for the fall’s youth soccer season.

“Scotch Plains residents of all ages have stressed the importance of better athletic facilities that can compete in quality with neighboring communities,” Adams said. “With the county’s vocational–technical school right here, it made perfect sense to engage in this important conversation and see if Union County can prioritize this project.”

Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo said the county’s grass fields are prime for an upgrade as they already include lighting and ample parking on a major street. In addition, he said, the improved facilities could host more municipal programs and events.

“If you walked out there today, your shoes would sink in the mud,” Losardo said. “We can’t expect our kids to use these types of fields in their current state. As someone who has been a youth coach and volunteer for years, I know how important it is to have safe, reliable, modern facilities. I believe this project is a tremendous win-win for the county, for the students at the vo–tech who use these fields and for our local sports leagues.”

The fields will be ideal for football, soccer, lacrosse, baseball, softball, field hockey, track and other popular sports.

Oatman expressed appreciation to Gwendolyn Ryan, superintendent of the Union County Vo–Tech, who has been a strong partner in the project. He noted that Union County already uses the facilities for a variety of free programming, from concerts to food distribution to COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

“This project is a home run for Union County, the Vo–Tech and the township of Scotch Plains,” Oatman said. “All of the infrastructure is there, from the parking to the lights, so this upgrade is a very smart investment that benefits the entire community.”

Photo Courtesy of Scotch Plains