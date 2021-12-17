Union County to examine expanded parking at Ponderosa Park in Scotch Plains

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — The popularity of Ponderosa Park has prompted township officials to seek a parking study and the feasibility of expanding capacity on county-owned property.

Union County manager Ed Oatman said there can be a parking crunch when both athletic fields are in use at the same time that both picnic areas are rented. In addition, the splash park, the farm-themed playground, the walking trails and the other recreational amenities at the 20-acre site can overrun the 96 parking stalls.

“As a father of three who regularly uses Ponderosa Park, it is evident that more parking is needed,” said Councilman Matt Adams, who requested the study. “As the county already owns property at the site that can be accessed with minimal engineering work, I believe this additional parking is a feasible request.”

Oatman said the county’s recreation department has made consistent efforts to reduce the parking crunch, by doing things such as scheduling organized sports games with a 30-minute break in between. This gives ample time for one group to leave the park before the next one comes in.

“But then we have a nice sunny day and people are eager to enjoy Ponderosa Park,” Oatman said. “And with those 96 parking spaces, there is only so much we can do without expanding capacity.”

As part of the engineering study, the county will assess the structural integrity of an on-site bridge, ensuring that vehicles can safely use it to access additional parking areas. There will also be an engineering analysis of access points, as well as of where to place new curbing and curb cuts for a new lot.

“We appreciate that Union County recognizes the problem and has agreed to undertake this study at our request,” said Scotch Plains Mayor Josh Losardo. “We are extremely fortunate to have such an amenity as Ponderosa Park and want to ensure … our residents have easy access to enjoy it.”

The park, at 1600 Cooper Road, was purchased by the county through state Green Acres and open space funding. Opened in 2012, the county park is operated and maintained by Scotch Plains.

