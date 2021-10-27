Scotch Plains–Fanwood Regional School District celebrates newly tenured teachers/staff

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — The Scotch Plains–Fanwood Board of Education recognized 21 newly tenured teachers and support staff during a celebration at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School auditorium before the board meeting on Thursday, Oct. 14.

“We are very proud of all the teachers and staff receiving tenure,” said Joan Mast, superintendent of Scotch Plains–Fanwood Public Schools. “This achievement demonstrates their hard work and dedication to providing an academic environment of excellence in Scotch Plains–Fanwood Public Schools.”

The teachers and staff who received tenure are, at Howard B. Brunner Elementary School, Kenneth Buckalo and Breanna Marin; at William J. McGinn Elementary School, Kerri Horvath and Cheryl Ward; at Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School, Hitisha Patel; at the Department of Special Services, Agnieszka DeLuca; at J. Ackerman Coles Elementary School, Nicole Krupa and Lori Travers; at School One Elementary School, Madison Savulich; at Malcolm E. Nettingham Middle School, Cybil Brown and Angela Camilleri; at Scotch Plains–Fanwood Regional School District, Lisa Howard and Wayne Mallette; at Evergreen Elementary School, Erica Bruns, Scott Fourre, Emily Koprowski and Kathleen McArdle; at Terrill Middle School, Suprit Dharmi, Lauren Mains and Amanda Wolf; and, in Human Resources, Peter Pitucco.