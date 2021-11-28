Roselle School District offers recap of recent happenings

ROSELLE, NJ — The district’s virtual sessions for parents on how to use the parent portals took place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Saturday, Nov. 13.

Abraham Clark High School parents also enjoyed a Pizza With the Principal event, at which Principal Terry Shareef discussed student achievement in and out of the classroom.

“It was an evening full of great discussion on parent involvement, academics, as well as culture and climate,” said Shareef. “We discussed how students continue to participate in social and emotional support groups facilitated by counselors and Teen Guide Zone, and highlighted our first ‘Freedom Friday,’ where students enjoyed music and open gym.”

Grace Wilday Junior High School announced that 30 student-athletes will have the opportunity to be mentored by student athletes from Notre Dame University. These students will meet virtually with the college students to discuss life in college, requirements for sports teams, balancing classes and sports, and how to prepare for college.

“The first meeting with the Notre Dame students and Wilday students was a great success. The Notre Dame students even sent our students lunch and wanted to spend more time with them answering questions and engaging in healthy discussions,” said Grace Wilday Junior High School principal Tomeeko Hunt.

Leonard V. Moore Middle School reported that, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, students sold bracelets and raised funds for Fighting Pretty, a nonprofit organization that distributes boxes to individuals battling cancer. Along with the donation, students also decorated cards to be sent to patients with their boxes.

Dr. Charles C. Polk Elementary School students recently celebrated Diwali. Staff and students also celebrated one of the school’s staff members, who recently completed chemotherapy. “This dedicated staff member continued to work through all the difficulties associated with chemo by coming to school daily to teach,” said Principal Andreea Harry.

First-graders at Washington Elementary School celebrated Veterans Day by attending a virtual field trip, for which they tuned in to the premiere of “Voices of U.S. — Why We Serve.” The first-graders have also been reading books about Veterans Day.

“One way the first-graders are expressing their gratitude to the veterans is by writing thank you letters. If you know a veteran, don’t forget to thank them for their service on Veterans Day or any day!” said Washington Elementary School Principal Marianne Tankard.