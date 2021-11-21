Roselle renames street after borough historian

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Bill Frolich spent his life chronicling the history of Roselle, and, in a special Veterans Day street renaming ceremony, he became a part of the borough’s history.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Mayor Donald Shaw and the Borough Council gathered with Frolich’s family, community members and local dignitaries to honor the late Roselle historian and World War II veteran by designating the block of East Fourth Avenue between Chestnut and Walnut streets as William “Bill” Frolich Jr. Way.

“Mr. Frolich has been a pillar of this community and, with this dedication, his legacy and love for history will live on,” said Shaw. “He was a firecracker who always spoke his mind but made sure to speak his words wisely.”

Dignitaries commented on Frolich’s dedication to and impact on Roselle. When he returned from serving in the United States Navy in World War II, Frolich discovered his passion for documenting history and started photographing high school football and basketball games, as well as borough events, including Fire Department and Police Department promotions. The rest, as they say, is history.

“The most important piece of today is that Mr. Frolich continues to be a part of Roselle. He is gone, but he is never going to be forgotten by this borough,” said 2nd Ward Councilman Brandon Bernier, who talked about Frolich putting together the centennial history of Roselle in 1994. “We need to remember him and his place in our history.”

Council President Denise Wilkerson highlighted Frolich’s integrity and humanity, referring to how he lived his life as “the Frolich way.”

“Mr. Frolich was an honorable man who served both his country and this borough,” she said. “He volunteered for this community, ensuring that we understand history and that it is properly documented. He was a man of integrity who took the time to do his research and then use that to educate and empower.”

Additional speakers included state Sen. Joe Cryan, Assemblyman Jamel Holley and Assemblyman-elect Reginald Atkins. Along with a proclamation from the borough and Union County, Frolich’s family received a copy of the street sign to display.

“My family appreciates everything the borough has done to honor my father. Things unfortunately have changed, but, luckily, we have history and photos to remember,” said Roger Frolich, one of the historian’s sons.

Frolich died at the age of 101 on Sept. 30, 2021.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier