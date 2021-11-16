Abraham Clark High School students focus on future at College & Career Fair

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Juniors and seniors at Abraham Clark High School focused on the future at the annual College & Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Dozens of colleges and universities lined the school’s large gymnasium as students connected with school representatives to learn more about prospective opportunities and the application process. Participating schools ranged from community colleges to four-year institutions and included Union County College, Rutgers University, the State University of New York, Pace University, Temple University, Morgan State University, New Jersey Institute of Technology and Johnson & Wales University.

Along with traditional college options, the fair also featured trade schools, entrepreneur training, military branches, and the Roselle Police and Fire departments.

“At the Roselle Public Schools, it’s our mission to prepare all students for life after high school, and we are proud to offer our scholars a wide variety of options to consider for their future at the College & Career Fair,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “It was great to see so many scholars thinking about their postgraduation options, as well as the tremendous interest from top schools.”

Students were equipped with a list of schools and questions to ask representatives prior to the event, courtesy of the ACHS Counseling Department.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier