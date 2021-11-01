Roselle Borough Council promotes four firefighters

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — The Roselle Borough Council promoted four firefighters to new positions at its regular meeting at Borough Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The borough elevated Adrian Perez and David Sheekey to the rank of provisional fire battalion chief, while William Benkovich and David Guadiane were promoted to provisional fire captain.

“I’d like to thank the mayor and Borough Council for their support and giving us the opportunity for these important promotions,” said Fire Chief Eric Pearson. “These gentlemen have been selected because they have served the borough and its residents in a great way and will continue to do so by upholding the values of this fire department.”

The firefighters were joined by members of their department and other prominent members of the community to celebrate this new chapter with the borough; they were joined by their families, members of the community and other members of the fire department during the swearing-in ceremony.

“These four gentlemen have always made the safety of our borough and its residents their top priority, and we look forward to having them serve in this new capacity,” said Mayor Donald Shaw.

The Roselle Fire Department is currently looking for volunteers to join the Callmen Division, a small volunteer group that assists the department during fires, weather emergencies and other emergencies. Interested residents should contact Joanne Hoxey at 908-245-8600.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier