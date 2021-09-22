Roselle Public Schools celebrate the return to the classroom

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Roselle Public Schools welcomed back masked students for the first day of school on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

After students spent as long as 15 months out of the classroom because of the pandemic, schools throughout the district featured balloons, lively music and photo stations. Washington Elementary School went all out, with a big “Welcome Back” sign on its front lawn, while other schools, such as the Kindergarten Success Academy, featured balloon arches.

“We are happy to finally have students return full-time to the classroom,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “Educators and students have faced tremendous challenges during the pandemic, and now, with everyone back in the classroom, we can focus on moving our district forward.”

Students will be in the classroom full-time for the 2021-22 school year. Students and staff are required to wear masks.

Each school has new banners this year, featuring the school’s logo and the district’s motto, “All Students Matter.”

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier