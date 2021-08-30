Borough of Roselle promotes police officers and appoints firefighters

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Borough Hall was filled with proud family members and community members as the Roselle Borough Council promoted two police officers and appointed two firefighters at its regular meeting on Aug. 18.

The borough elevated Helder Freire to the rank of captain and Cornelius West to the rank of lieutenant in what was Police Chief Stacey Williams’ first swearing-in ceremony.

“Our first swearing in, and it’s amazing. There couldn’t have been two better gentlemen to select,” said Williams. “I am thankful that the mayor and Borough Council are recognizing their hard work and the efforts they provide to the community. These officers are an integral part of our vision to be transparent and accountable, while providing this important service to residents.”

Both Freire and West have spent their entire careers in Roselle, with Freire joining the force in 2005 and West in 2003.

In addition, Vincent Snow and Joseph Roman were appointed as firefighters at the meeting. Both have been lifelong Roselle residents, with Snow previously spending six years as a volunteer firefighter.

“We are proud to promote and hire once again from within the borough,” said Fire Chief Eric Pearson. “I’m proud that both of these gentlemen will be joining us full time.”

The public safety personnel were joined by members of their departments and other prominent members of the community to celebrate this new chapter with the borough.