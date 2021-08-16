Roselle distributes bottled water to residents and seniors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Borough officials and employees distributed cases of bottled water to residents on Friday, Aug. 6, after a donation from New Jersey American Water.

The donation followed a boil water advisory that lasted for about three days. The order was put in place as a precautionary measure, due to a loss of pressure from a transmission main leak along Possumtown Road in Piscataway on Monday, Aug. 2.

The advisory was for the following nine towns: Clark, Dunellen, Edison, Green Brook, Linden, Middlesex, Piscataway, Roselle and South Plainfield.

“Thank you to NJ American Water and the Union County Health Department for providing much-needed bottled water to our community,” said Mayor Donald Shaw. “Our residents, especially our seniors, appreciate the donation to ensure continued health and safety.”

About 160 cases were distributed at Roselle Borough Hall, 210 Chestnut St., on Friday, Aug. 6. The remaining 40 cases have been distributed to senior buildings.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier