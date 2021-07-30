Roselle appoints Williams as new police chief

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — The Roselle Borough Council announced the promotion of Capt. Stacey Williams to chief of police, effective on Sunday, Aug. 1, following the retirement of Brian K. Barnes.

Both Williams and Barnes were honored at the council meeting on Wednesday, July 21, surrounded by fellow officers, family and friends.

“I thank all of you — the mayor, council, public safety committee and residents — for supporting me,” Williams said after taking the oath of office, administered by Mayor Donald Shaw. “There are many times I didn’t think I’d make it here. However, today has finally arrived.”

Williams, a 28-year veteran of the department, began his career in Roselle in 1993 as part of the safe streets program. He then went on to serve as a patrolman on the Roselle/Linden Joint Patrol Unit for 19 years, before moving to the narcotics division of the detective bureau in 2004.

From there, he was promoted to sergeant in 2012, lieutenant in 2015 and finally captain in 2018. During his tenure, Williams graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a degree in public administration and attended the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police’s New Chiefs Mentoring Program.

“Over my last 28 years of service, I’ve done nothing but give my all to the borough of Roselle,” Williams said. “My goal is to always complete the task, help citizens and provide a service. I enjoy helping people, no matter who they are or what they’ve been through. Our purpose is to help, and that’s what I’m here to do.”

Barnes — who has been an important part of the department for more than 27 years — most recently made history as the borough’s first black chief after his appointment in 2018. He shares the council’s faith in Williams to carry the department forward after his departure.

“Yes, I was the first African American chief of Roselle, but we are continuing that tonight with our very own Stacey Williams,” Barnes said during the meeting. “I know that he will continue to move this police department forward in the positive direction that we have taken in the last couple of years.”

Shaw echoed Barnes’ sentiments, adding that Williams has been a pillar within the Roselle Police Department and the community for decades.

“Stacey Williams is a tenacious, hardworking and caring member of our law enforcement who has dedicated his life to this borough while working tirelessly to climb through the ranks,” Shaw said. “His past 28 years of service has shown us that he’s ready to lead this new chapter for the department.”

Councilwoman Cynthia Johnson, who represents the 3rd Ward and also serves as the chairperson of the council’s Public Safety Committee, added that Williams’ in-depth knowledge of Roselle will be a benefit to the entire community.

“I’ve seen you work through the ranks and I salute you,” she said to Williams after his appointment. “You will do good and you will do right, because you have a strong team that’s behind you.”

