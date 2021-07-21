Roselle Public Schools kick off summer programs

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Many Roselle Public Schools students have started their learning-filled summer as in-person summer programs kicked off around the district.

The district is offering a variety of programs to students grades K-12 as part of the Students Targeted Academic Rally Summer Programs. All programs are free and include free breakfast and lunch each day.

“We are proud to be able to provide these important summer enrichment programs to our students after a tough year of virtual learning and lack of in-person instruction,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “It is great to see so many of our students eager to learn and get back into the classroom.”

Programs offered through S.T.A.R. include the 21st Century Program, Gifted & Talented, Extended School Year and Addressing Student Learning Loss. Programs run until the beginning of August. To learn more, visit www.roselleschools.org.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier