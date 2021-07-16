Bank donates $2,500 as a ‘thank you’ to Roselle firefighters

ROSELLE, NJ — Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw, Fire Chief Eric Pearson and Battalion Chief Christopher Laba are expressing their appreciation to Columbia Bank for a $2,500 donation.

The donation is a celebration of the merger of Columbia Bank and Roselle Bank, at 235 Chestnut St., which occurred on April 1, 2020.

“As a true community bank, we are pleased to be able to assist and support the fine efforts of the Roselle Fire Department,” said Julie Holland, executive director, Columbia Bank Foundation. “Along with this gift, please also accept our very best wishes for continued success.”

The Columbia Bank Foundation actively seeks and focuses on innovative programs that provide a measurable impact in the communities that it serves.

Shaw said that charitable giving from the borough’s business sector is warmly welcomed, noting these additional funds are used to support programs and services that are not often budgeted.

“In Roselle, we always strive to do more,” the mayor said. “Through this generous donation, our firefighters will have more resources to better respond to emergencies and educate our public about fire safety. I salute Columbia Bank as a good corporate neighbor and welcome them to our borough.”