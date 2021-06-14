Grace Wilday Junior High School students inducted into Tri-M Music Honor Society

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Twenty-five Grace Wilday Junior High School students were inducted into the prestigious Tri-M Music Honor Society during an outdoor ceremony on the school’s front lawn on Thursday, May 27.

These music students have been carefully selected on the basis of scholarship, character, leadership and service to join the school’s chapter, No. 7887. Students were joined by their parents, their teachers and the school administration for an intimate but socially distant outdoor ceremony.

“I am so proud of the Grace Wilday students and their accomplishments. It is important that we continue to maintain as much normalcy as possible during this very different time for our students,” said Principal Tomeeko Hunt. “For these students to be inducted in the Tri-M National Music Honor Society in the midst of the pandemic and virtual learning is a huge accomplishment and a credit to their resilience. Accomplishments such as this are not possible without the hard work and efforts of their teachers and parents.”

Through Tri-M, students take part in performances and community service that help them develop confidence, creativity, critical thinking, compassion and a host of other leadership skills sure to serve them well in school and beyond.

Congratulations to the following students: Justin Walters, Alexander Plaza, Jessica Adauto, Jonathan Garci, Sinai Ramos, Serra Recana, Amanda Contreras-Tarillo, Angel Rodriguez, Hannah Zea, Valentina Diaz, Sadyah Lee, Paola Martinez, Jovita Gedeon, Sasha Kissoon, Leah Loisseau, Akei Griffin, Justin Lopez, Laurie Mirville, Za’Nyla Williams, Leslie Henriquez, Jamil Nickerson, Briahnna Hannah, Mellanie Lasluisa, Lyric Harrison, Kyeara Dupree and Lucero Osario-Chico.

“A huge congratulations to these young musicians that have stuck with their talents during such a difficult time of virtual and hybrid learning. It takes dedication and discipline to practice and improve skills on your own time,” said Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher. “These scholars truly deserve this tremendous honor.”

Tri-M welcomes student musicians in grades six through 12. Currently, there are more than 2,100 chapters in all 50 states, involving more than 84,000 students. To learn more, visit www.musichonors.com.

Photos Courtesy of Liv Meier