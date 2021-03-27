Women are honored at recent Roselle Council meeting

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — At the virtual meeting of the Roselle Council on Wednesday, March 17, proclamations were made paying homage to very deserving women, on the occasion of Women’s History Month. Council President Denise Wilkerson praised these women for their vital contributions in the face of discrimination and undue hardship, specifically, campaigning against injustice, shattering countless barriers and expanding the possibilities of American life.

“Whereas Roselle has many amazing women that contribute to the betterment of this community, the mayor and council would like to give honorable mention of the following women,” said Wilkerson on Wednesday, March 17. “Former Councilwoman Kim Shaw, Eugenia Sumpter, Sonya Sudlow, Lillie Faulk, Myrtle Counts, Sonita Houssain, Juli-Ann Benjamin, Eileen Ertl, Janette Fish, Janet Reynolds, Annette Hubbard, the Rev. Margaret Moore, Maisie Creighton, Cerise Simmons, Diana Lee, Pastor Abimbola Lawore, Cynthia Atkins, Barbara Kennedy, Aida Villeda and Ditha Shaw-Thomas.”

The mayor and Borough Council proclaimed March as Women’s History Month and encouraged all residents to acknowledge the month and celebrate the many contributions of women in the borough and in the nation.

The Phenomenal Woman Award was also presented to Viola Maxwell-Thompson, president and chief executive officer of Information Technology Senior Management Forum, by 4th Ward Councilwoman Cindy Thomas. ITSMF is a national organization committed to the continuous professional development of black senior level executives in the technology industry. Its members are chief information officers and other senior-level technology executives from Fortune 500 companies, the public sector and privately owned technology companies.

“A nationally recognized leader in business transformation, diversity and inclusion, best practice and leadership development training, Maxwell-Thompson joined ITSMF as a member in the late 1990s, became executive director in 2004, and president in 2015,” said Thomas on Wednesday, March 17. “Maxwell-Thompson’s business acumen and technical know-how has positioned her to lead ITSMF as it raises its visibility, makes its mark on the technology industry and becomes a web-based favorite place for technology professionals. She has drawn on a vast experience in program management and career training to transform ITSMF into a professional development organization.”