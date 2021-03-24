Roselle businesses receive PPE through Neighborhood Preservation Program

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — More than 50 local businesses are receiving personal protection equipment through the borough’s involvement in the Neighborhood Preservation Program.

As part of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, Roselle secured a grant to support businesses in the North Chestnut Street Business District, which stretches between First and Third avenues between Walnut and Locust streets.

Business owners received reusable masks, hand sanitizer and automatic sanitizing dispensers, as well as social distancing floor decals, as a means to help protect both staff and customers. Some eligible businesses also took advantage of a portion of the grant monies to support expenses for rent and utilities.

NPP committee members, along with other borough officials, employees and volunteers, handed out the items during an event on Thursday, March 4. Business owners stopped by to pick up the equipment at the front of Borough Hall, 210 Chestnut St. Materials were also delivered to business owners that could not break away from serving their customers.

“Through this program, we were able to provide much-needed PPE and other supplies for our local businesses,” said Victor Klymenko, NPP coordinator. “By procuring the funds through this grant, we are able to help set up our businesses for success during these tough times.”

The NPP is an ongoing program designed to help enhance local business districts. It provides direct financial and technical assistance to municipalities based on strategic revitalization plans. Last spring, the borough gave out planters to local restaurants to create outdoor dining areas and will be making more purchases to improve the business district in the near future. Pole banners helping to raise awareness surrounding COVID-19 will be hung up along the business corridors, also through the program.

Thanks went out to all the members of the NPP Committee who helped plan and organize the grant event, including Mayor Donald Shaw, Council President Denise Wilkerson, Councilman Brandon Bernier, assistant business administrator Everett Falt, library Director Jeanne Marie Ryan, borough grant writer David Biunno, Kip Wright of Agape House of Worship, Beth Retcho and Libuse Bajgerova of Columbia Bank, Adelaide and Dwayne Sabb of Rita’s and Subway, as well as Roselle residents Gloria Durham, Dr. Yvan Ducheine and June Simmons.