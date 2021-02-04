Roselle invites residents to virtual town hall to discuss state audit

ROSELLE, NJ — Following the release of a state audit that highlighted fiscal mismanagement in previous years, the mayor and the Borough Council are inviting all residents to a virtual town hall meeting on Friday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m.

This open public meeting will take place on Zoom. It can be accessed via meeting ID 882 7056 6366, One Tap Mobile +1-929-205-6099, New York. Borough officials will share details of the state audit report, dated Jan. 27, and explain the measures taken to address cited issues.

The current governing body believes it is critical to explain the deficiencies that had been flagged from 2015 to 2017 and the safeguards enacted to ensure compliance with all state rules and regulations.

“We demand complete transparency in all borough activity,” Mayor Donald Shaw said. “We are eager to share with constituents that mostly all items raised in the state report have been corrected. As we move forward with borough business, this entire governing body will continue to deliver the strong, capable government that our community deserves.”

Council President Denise Wilkerson said, “Residents have our full commitment to do what we were elected to do, to make this borough run efficiently. Our community needs to fully understand what transpired and the corrective action that has been taken. Transparency from elected and appointed officials is vital to moving a community forward. This virtual town hall is key toward building that lasting trust.”

Borough officials said the virtual event will begin with a presentation about the audit and the corrective actions already taken. The meeting will then be open to public questions. Again, all are urged to attend.