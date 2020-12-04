Newly elected mayor takes oath of office in Roselle

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — On Sunday, Nov. 22, newly elected Mayor Donald A. Shaw took the oath of office outside Borough Hall, with some dignitaries, including the Rev. Reginald Atkins, the former mayor of Roselle, in attendance. Social distancing was observed.

“It’s been a long time coming, but it is here,” Atkins said on Sunday, Nov. 22. “We’re happy to have all of our elected officials here today. Once again, I’m so excited for Donald. We were talking about who would take the office and we’re happy that we’re at this juncture.”

Serving as guest speaker, state Sen. Nicholas Scutari wished Shaw success in his new role.

“Today’s a new day for Roselle,” Scutari said on Sunday, Nov. 22. “I really wanted to come and congratulate our mayor-elect … for a race well run. Donald’s joining a great team here in Roselle.

“I’m looking forward to the days that people get along and move together. I think that Donald Shaw is the right person for that. He’s got the right attitude, the right skill set and he’s a wonderful human being. I know that everyone appreciates him and he’s a great guy. It’s been wonderful to get to know him over these last couple of years. I know that this city is going to benefit from him, and elected officials as well would be happy to join with him to move this city forward.”

Joining in the ceremony was state Sen. Joseph Cryan, the borough’s former recreation director.

“We all are working together and … in the days, the months and the years ahead, we do that by working together,” Cryan said on Sunday, Nov. 22. “In New Jersey, we have so many levels of government, so it’s important that we’re writing with the same message, the same concerns and the same focus.

“We are completely focused on making sure that the borough of Roselle not only gets what it deserves from the state of New Jersey, but obviously with your county officials and their leadership, making sure that we’re working together. Donald is the man to lead us there. We look forward to working with you and supporting you, as we celebrate your inauguration today. Let’s celebrate it as we move forward together.”

Assemblyman Jamel C. Holley recognized Atkins for the job he had done as mayor of Roselle. He commended him for filling in for the past few months, allowing the borough to move through an unprecedented time of dealing with COVID-19 and keeping the community together. Then he offered his praise for the new mayor.

“I am very excited today to see my good friend Donald Shaw, who I’ve known for almost 20 years,” said Holley on Sunday, Nov. 22. “Donald has been a great asset to this Roselle community, leading our Recreational Department and all of the other youth and senior programs that we’ve had here in this community. I could not think of anyone else who can take this role at this time and lead us.”

“You’ve gotten $780,000 for new roads from the state last week. That’s a great gift,” he said. “You’ve gotten $5.5 million two weeks ago from the Library Construction Grant from the state. … But it couldn’t have happened without all of the members here. You have our support in Trenton. Best of luck to you.”

Union County Freeholder Andrea Staten also took the time to thank Atkins and welcome Shaw.

“Thank you for your leadership throughout this pandemic,” Staten said to Atkins on Sunday, Nov. 22. “We have worked hand in hand. I’m so happy that we are passing the ring down to Donald. I have worked with Donald closely over the years, and he is the best man for the job to keep the borough moving forward. Assemblyman Holley laid the foundation out for us. He has taught me so much about leadership and how to help our residents. That’s the main thing.

“The council people, we have to work together. We come from good stock, and we can bring Roselle back. I look forward to Donald doing that for the borough. It’s a great day in Roselle.”

After being formally sworn in by former borough attorney Rachel Caruso, Shaw officially addressed his audience as mayor of Roselle.

“Former Mayor Atkins, thank you for all you’ve done throughout this journey for me,” Shaw said on Sunday, Nov. 22. “Today is a surreal moment for me. Just a few years ago, this is something that I never thought I would have taken. It just goes to show you that, if you want to make God laugh, make your own plans for life. I want to thank God for all that he’s brought me through and for this moment. In these tough times, with our federal government and the state of conflict, it is so important that we stay focused here in Roselle and make sure that we are definitely united for the next few years and years to come.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who’ve placed their faith in me, who supported me and voted for me. Thank you to everyone who’s here and who is watching virtually because of this pandemic. I will not let you down, Roselle. My No. 1 goal is to lead this borough towards progress, and that progress includes health, safety and sound fiscal governments. For those who did not vote for me, please give me a chance to work with you and for you. By working together with this council, our county commissioner and other stakeholders, I am confident that we will continue to make Roselle stronger together.”

Shaw became the presumptive winner of the race for mayor of Roselle on Tuesday, Nov. 3, during a special election to replace former Mayor Christine Dansereau. Winning almost 65 percent of the votes counted at the time, Shaw beat out Councilwoman at Large and Council President Denise Wilkerson, who finished second, and Archange Antione, the final mayoral candidate.

The newly elected mayor will serve the remaining years of Dansereau’s unexpired term, which ends on December 31, 2023.

Photos Courtesy of Kathy Lloyd