Two Roselle police officers promoted in special ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — Two officers from the Roselle Police Department were promoted in a special ceremony on July 22 in Roselle Borough Hall Council Chambers.

Practicing social distancing, the officers and their families witnessed acting Mayor Denise Wilkerson administer the oath to promote Sgt. Victor Conti to lieutenant and Officer Na’ Zeek Hurling to sergeant.

“This is an exciting day for us here in Roselle,” Wilkerson said. “We get to bear witness to two of our best and brightest in our force.”

“To the new sergeant and new lieutenant, I look forward to you guys striving and becoming better at what you do,” Chief Brian Barnes said.

Photos Courtesy of Kathy Lloyd