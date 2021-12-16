Two students named to All-State Treble Choir

WATCHUNG, NJ — Mia Pafumi, Mount Saint Mary Academy Music Department chairperson, announced that senior Jerrine George of Edison and junior Rebecca Ryan of Roselle Park were selected to the All-State Treble Choir.

Pafumi said, “I am so proud that our musical talents here at the Mount are being so well represented by these vocalists. As an All-State Treble Choir alum, I’m extremely excited for them to have this experience and grow as musicians!”

“I am really grateful for the opportunity I had to audition for the New Jersey All-State Chorus, despite the limitations caused by the coronavirus,” said George.

“I would like to thank Ms. Pafumi for her encouragement and guidance. I feel truly honored to have been selected as a member of the All-State Treble Chorus once again,” she said. “I am looking forward to singing with talented singers from all over New Jersey.”

Ryan added, “I am so happy I have such an incredible opportunity to train my voice and get an educational experience to sing alongside other students and great instructors. Special thanks to Mrs. Pafumi, who has helped me since the start of school (to) prepare for the audition process!”

Photo Courtesy of Michelle H. Daino