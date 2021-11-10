Roselle Park cuts ribbon on newly renovated youth center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — Mayor Joseph Signorello III was joined by members of the Roselle Park Borough Council, Union County Board of County Commissioners Chairperson Alexander Mirabella, members of the borough administration and the Signorello family on Saturday, Oct. 23, to cut the ribbon on the newly renovated and rededicated Anthony Signorello Youth Center.

“It’s a good day for Roselle Park,” business administrator Andrew J. Casais said. The program included remarks and well-wishes from Mirabella, who spoke on behalf of the county, as well as the mayor and Councilman at large Joseph Signorello Jr., who spoke on behalf of the borough community and the Signorello family.

“I said it in 2004 — and we did it — and I’ll say it again today: Let’s wear the paint off the place,” said the council member, father of the late Anthony Signorello, for whom the center is dedicated.

“I have a complex relationship with this building,” said the mayor. “The loss of my brother was confusing and upsetting. I was here in 2004 as a child, but now, being here as mayor, seeing what these improvements will do for the community for years to come, makes me proud.”

Originally opened in 2004, the Anthony Signorello Youth Center serves to embody the legacy of Anthony Signorello, a young man who tragically lost his life all too young. Made possible, in part, by a $75,000 Union County Kids Recreation Trust Fund Grant, the facility’s new renovation encompasses a total investment of more than $300,000 in improvements, including new multipurpose rooms, academic spaces, conference area, gaming centers and gymnasium. The youth center now serves as the headquarters for the Roselle Park Recreation Department and is intended to provide families with programs that foster a sense of community, sportsmanship and well-being.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as the recreation director for the borough of Roselle Park,” said Roselle Park Director of Recreation John Ranieri Jr. “The goal of the Roselle Park Recreation Department is to meet the recreational needs of our community, and the recreation department staff took great pride in restoring this building to its original purpose of serving the community as a hub for youth and community activities.”

Officials in attendance, in addition to the mayor, Signorello Jr., Mirabella, Casais and Ranieri, included Council President Joseph Petrosky and Councilmen Gregory Johnson, Robert Rubilla and Jay Robaina.

Photos Courtesy of Roselle Park