Councilmen speak of beloved resident during council meeting

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — During Roselle Park’s council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21, various council members paid tribute to Roselle Park resident and American Legion member Nicholas G. Buli Sr., who passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Buli, 62, was a lifelong resident of Roselle Park and worked for Verizon. He was a member of the American Legion Roselle Park and the Deutscher Club of Clark. He was also an avid handyman and loved to cook.

First Ward Councilman Gregory Johnson spoke fondly of Buli.

“It brings me great sorrow to announce that we have lost a magnificent American Legion family member,” Johnson said at the meeting. “Borough resident from Sherman Avenue, father, family man, Nicholas G. Buli Sr.; I sincerely would like to express my gratitude and commend Nick Buli for all the hard work that he has done for the veteran post here in Roselle Park. All in all, my condolences go out to the Buli family. He was a true patriot.”

During his opening remarks, 4th Ward Councilman Michael Connelly also remembered Buli for his hard work.

“Nick Buli was an outstanding person that would take on tasks such as lawn maintenance. Just before his passing, he was cutting the shrubs between the property, which no one would do because it’s mixed with poison ivy. He will be missed,” Connelly said at the meeting.

Second Ward Councilman Joseph Petrosky also paid tribute to Buli during the meeting.

“I know it was brought up before, but my condolences go out to Nick Buli and his family,” Patrosky said at the meeting. “I grew up with Buli. He was a 1977 graduate of Roselle Park High School. He used to live on Sherman Avenue, which he still did, and I grew up on Sherman Avenue, so we attended Sherman School. It’s very sad.”

Buli is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Nicholas Jr.; daughter, Janemarie; brothers, Carl and Michael; and sister, Jeanette.