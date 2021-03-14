Roselle Park Soccer Club honored as 2020 NJYS Recreation Program of the Year

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — New Jersey Youth Soccer continued its virtual celebration of the 33rd annual NJYS Awards presented by RWJBarnabas Health on Friday, March 5, officially announcing the Roselle Park Soccer Club as the 2020 NJYS Recreation Program of the Year. In addition to receiving a plaque, club President Max Gregory also participated in an exclusive interview with New Jersey native Carli Lloyd, who is an NJYS ambassador and a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year.

“Roselle Park Soccer Club is extremely excited and deeply honored to be recognized as the 2020 New Jersey Youth Soccer Recreation Program of the Year,” said Gregory. “Receiving this award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our volunteers, who make RPSC’s programs a success. Thank you to everyone at New Jersey Youth soccer for this recognition.”

Founded in 2015, the Roselle Park Soccer Club was established to continue the development of soccer in an area where more traditional sports, such as basketball, baseball and football, are thriving. Developed with an inclusive mindset, the RPSC strove to provide recreational programs that allowed everyone to play at their appropriate level. However, with more than 200 children competing in the recreation program, a desire for additional programming arose, which led to the creation of RPSC’s travel and TOPSoccer programs.

“We take great pride in our soccer program, offering a positive learning environment for children of all abilities,” said Gregory.

In addition to its focus on player development, the RPSC also provides educational and personal growth for all of its coaches and referees. Further, the RPSC understands the importance of community involvement and has always been community driven, participating in all major town events and high school and elementary school events, and offering scholarships to middle school students of the recreation program.