Roselle Park Council said it is hopeful for upcoming stimulus funds

ROSELLE PARK, NJ — At the virtual meeting of the Roselle Park Council on Thursday, March 4, Roselle Park business administrator Andrew Casais expressed optimism regarding approximately $2.5 million in funds headed to Roselle Park, due to the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that will soon make its way to President Joe Biden’s desk.

“Three hundred-fifty billion of those dollars is earmarked for state, county and municipal aid throughout the country,” said Casais on Thursday, March 4. “I believe about $9.5 billion is earmarked for the state of New Jersey. Preliminary numbers show that about $2.5 million of those dollars is earmarked for the borough of Roselle Park, which is great news.”

The bill is still subject to adoption in the Senate, Casais continued. Although it’s moving very slowly, but surely, to the president’s desk, Casais said they had some assurance Biden would sign it into law. Ultimately, it will take approximately two months for the money to get to Roselle Park. There would be a lot of provisions to ensure that the money goes toward expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike CARES, however, much of that money can go to revenue and budgetary shortfalls due to the pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to learning more about it, and we are very optimistic,” said Casais. “We had a call with the county today, with some congressional delegation on there, so we got a little more insight. Overall, we’re hopeful for the future.”