Rahway Council honors outgoing member with proclamation

RAHWAY, NJ — Mayor Raymond Giacobbe presented a proclamation to Councilman James E. Baker on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Rahway City Council meeting, honoring him for his service. Baker will be leaving his role as a member of the City Council, as he was elected to serve on the Union County Board of County Commissioners, a position he will assume in January.

“I’d like to acknowledge a colleague of mine who has done great things here for the city of Rahway,” Giacobbe said during the meeting. “Councilman Baker was elected this November to the county commissioners and I know he will do a great job there. As a colleague here on the council, I learned so much from him. He’s such a kind, generous individual, and he’s truly going to be missed here.”

The proclamation detailed how Baker, a longtime resident of Rahway and a 1969 graduate of Rahway High School, has had a long, distinguished career with the county, serving as the senior program development specialist. He had been a member of the Rahway Board of Education before being elected councilman at large on the Rahway City Council in 2006. Baker successfully sought reelection to his at-large seat in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

The proclamation recognized that Baker had served with distinction on the City Council, advocating staunchly for Rahway’s neediest residents and emphasizing the environmental benefits of recycling. The mayor then recognized him for his long career of public service and wished him success in representing the residents of Rahway on the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

“I want to thank the mayor and the City Council for this proclamation. As a longtime resident of Rahway, it certainly has been my privilege and honor to serve the city of Rahway,” Baker said during the meeting. “It’s kind of bittersweet, because I’ve had to move on from the City Council to the Union County Board of (County) Commissioners. I am looking forward to assuming that position, but I’m also sad to leave the position here as a councilman at large, which I’ve held for a number of years, approximately 15. It’s been a pleasure working with my colleagues on council, and I know the mayor and the council will continue to move this city forward. I thank you very much for your support and understanding at times.”