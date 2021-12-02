Franklin Elementary PTA hosts ‘Shop and Paint Night’ in Rahway

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RAHWAY, NJ — The Parent–Teacher Association at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently hosted a “Shop and Paint Night.” About 65 parents and students came out to support this fundraiser. Families shopped at the Scholastic Book Fair then went to the cafeteria to paint. The painting activity was led by Laura Gould, the school’s art teacher. The school’s principal, Aleya Shoieb, said that she was extremely pleased with the success of the event and is looking forward to having the school host future painting events.

Photos Courtesy of Linda Lospinoso Lampert